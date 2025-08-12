Ukrainian defenders repel over 70 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Novodanylivka fronts – General Staff

An artillery unit on the position, Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 168 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with 72 of them taking place on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 August

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 13 combat clashes occurred. The Russians launched 11 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs, and fired 298 times, including 26 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, there were six combat clashes near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kolodiazne and Dvorichanske.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops conducted nine attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Zahryzove and Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne and Serebrianka and towards Druzheliubivka, Serednie, Shandryholove and Yampil.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Vyimka and towards Siversk.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Stupochky, Stepanivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted eight attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Bila Hora and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Maiak, Dorozhnie, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 24 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka and Myrne and towards Ivanivka and Novoivanivka.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops carried out two assault operations near Kamianske and towards Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted seven unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of the Russians forming offensive groups have been detected.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting significant losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment and are actively undermining their offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!