Ukrainian intelligence hits helium plant in Russia's Orenburg

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 12 August 2025, 10:27
Ukrainian intelligence hits helium plant in Russia's Orenburg
Smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a drone strike on the Orenburg Helium Plant in Russia on 11 August.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing intelligence sources.

Details: It is noted that this is the only facility in Russia that produces a critically important commodity used in rocket production, as well as in the space and aviation industries. Its annual capacity amounts to processing around 15 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

The target attacked by military intelligence is directly involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and is one of the key facilities of Russia’s defence industrial base.

Background: Russian Telegram channels reported that drones attacked the Monocrystal plant in Stavropol in Russia’s south on the night of 11-12 August.

