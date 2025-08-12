Drones attack plant in Russia's Stavropol – photos, videos

Russian Telegram channels have reported that drones have attacked the Monocrystal JSC plant in Russia's Stavropol.

Source: Astra Telegram channel; other Russian Telegram channels

Details: Videos of explosions and smoke in the Russian city of Stavropol were posted on social media on the night of 11-12 August.

Prior to that, the Stavropol Krai governor reported that there was a threat of a UAV attack.

After analysing the footage, Astra noted that "drones attacked Monocrystal JSC, a chemical industry facility, one of the main producers of sapphire for the optoelectronics industry".

Quote from Astra: "The footage shows smoke. The analysis indicates that the photos were taken near the Rostic's restaurant on Kulakov Avenue in Stavropol.

Monocrystal is located on the same avenue. The smoke in the photos is seen right above the facility."

For reference: The Monocrystal plant's website states that the company is "a global leader in the production of synthetic sapphire for the LED industry and consumer electronics and metallisation pastes for solar energy".

Synthetic sapphire is used in optical systems and protective elements for sensors and lasers, including military devices. It is also found in components for aerospace, precision engineering and other high-tech industries, including the defence sector.

