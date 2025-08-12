Russia hits Kostiantynivka with guided aerial bomb, killing two people

Russian aircraft struck Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 guided bomb on 12 August, killing two civilians.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of the enemy airstrike with a FAB-250 guided bomb, two civilians were killed."

Details: Horbunov said that the people were killed in their own homes.

The blast wave and shrapnel also damaged eight houses, and there was significant destruction at the scene of the strike.

Local authorities are urging residents of the district to follow safety rules and, if possible, evacuate to safer regions.

