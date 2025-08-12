Searches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases

On 12 August, searches are being conducted in the Bulgarian capital and throughout the country at the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in a case related to corruption in the purchase of weapons.

Source: European Pravda, citing BTA

Details: No one has been detained as part of the operation so far, acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Myroslav Rashkov told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier that day, the Supreme Prosecution Office of Cassation said that at Kyiv’s request, it was supervising searches and seizures of property in the homes and offices of arms dealers across Bulgaria in connection with an investigation into corruption in Ukraine related to the sale of weapons at inflated prices.

Rashkov specified that the operation was being conducted in several regions under the control of the National Investigation Service. He added that searches were being conducted at addresses in several cities.

Numerous investigators from the National Investigation Service, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and the General Directorate of Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Counter-Terrorism are participating in the searches.

Background: UP reported that in mid-July, NABU conducted searches at the residence of Rostyslav Shurma, the former deputy head of the President’s Office who curated the entire economy of the country as part of Zelenskyy's Office, in the suburbs of Munich, Germany.

