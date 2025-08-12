All Sections
​​Zelenskyy instructs to simplify border crossing for young Ukrainians under 22

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 12 August 2025, 16:48
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government to explore the possibility of simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22 years of age.

Source: Zelenskyy's speech during a meeting with participants of the Ukrainian Youth Forum, video of which was broadcast by the TV channel My-Ukraina ("We are Ukraine")

Quote: "I have instructed the government, together with the military command, to explore the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians. Currently, there is an age restriction at the border for those over 18. I propose raising the age limit to 22 so that there are no restrictions on crossing the border.

I believe that this is a positive and correct move and will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and realise their potential, primarily in Ukraine, in education."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda requested comments on the proposal from the Office of the President and the government.

