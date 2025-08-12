All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman

Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 18:46
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol district. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian artillery and first-person view (FPV) drones attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a woman.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The strikes have affected the district centre [Nikopol] and the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

A 65-year-old woman has been injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: The Russian bombardment also destroyed a farm building in the district. Four houses were damaged, and three caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. A farm, a bus and a car were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to create informational backdrop ahead of Trump–Putin meeting
updatedSearches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
​​Zelenskyy instructs to simplify border crossing for young Ukrainians under 22
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
All News
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to create informational backdrop ahead of Trump–Putin meeting
20:51
Hungarian PM says Russia "has won" the war in Ukraine
20:50
White House reveals city where Trump–Putin meeting will take place
20:48
Sanctions against Russia force India to ship diesel to China for first time in four years – Bloomberg
20:30
Zelenskyy: We won't leave Donbas, it's a springboard for new Russian offensive
20:18
Priest Yurii Volyk killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
20:04
The threat to Zelenskyy's legacy: will Ukraine make another U-turn on its path to the EU?
19:47
Ukraine brings back mother with four children from occupation
19:44
European Council president to join online meeting with Trump on 13 August
19:40
Zelenskyy speaks with Romania's president
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: