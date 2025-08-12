Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol district. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian artillery and first-person view (FPV) drones attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a woman.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The strikes have affected the district centre [Nikopol] and the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 65-year-old woman has been injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: The Russian bombardment also destroyed a farm building in the district. Four houses were damaged, and three caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. A farm, a bus and a car were damaged.

