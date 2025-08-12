All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Europe's financial support for Ukraine surpasses that of US, study shows

Andrii HaladeiTuesday, 12 August 2025, 19:25
Europe's financial support for Ukraine surpasses that of US, study shows
Stock photo: Getty Images

The volume of military aid Kyiv has received from European defence industries exceeds that provided by the United States.

Source: Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), citing data from the Ukraine Support Tracker project

Details: The Institute stated that by the end of June 2025, European countries had purchased military supplies for Ukraine worth €35.1 billion under industrial contracts. This amount exceeds the total value of supplies from the United States by €4.4 billion.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, European countries provide nearly half of their military aid to Ukraine not from existing reserves, but through defence industry orders. In May and June, Europe allocated €10.5 billion in aid, with at least €4.6 billion directed to defence company contracts, representing 43.8% of the total.

"Europe has now procured more through new defense contracts than the United States – marking a clear shift away from drawing on arsenals toward industrial production," said Taro Nishikawa, head of the Ukraine Support Tracker project.

Furthermore, when US President Donald Trump resumed arms supplies to Ukraine in May this year, it marked a shift from military aid to regular sales that Kyiv must finance itself. Europe, however, has taken responsibility for this issue.

In addition, Europe has continued to support Ukraine. In recent months, Germany allocated a military aid package worth €5 billion, Norway provided €1.5 billion and Belgium €1.2 billion. The Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Denmark have each contributed approximately €500-600 million.

Most of the aid is financed through proceeds from frozen Russian assets held by the Central Bank of Russia. Nishikawa says this is a key tool for ensuring Ukraine’s financial stability amid the war. However, with the aid promised in October 2024 to be disbursed in stages and funds decreasing, Nishikawa cast doubt on donor countries' ability to maintain the same level of support in the future.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Europe had tripled the pace of expansion of its defence plants.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUSAaid for UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
updatedSearches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
​​Zelenskyy instructs to simplify border crossing for young Ukrainians under 22
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured
All News
EU
European Council president to join online meeting with Trump on 13 August
EU ambassador to Ukraine: Ukraine continues advancing judicial reforms on its EU path
Top European parliamentarians on Alaska meeting: Russia must not be rewarded with territory for its aggression
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to create informational backdrop ahead of Trump–Putin meeting
20:51
Hungarian PM says Russia "has won" the war in Ukraine
20:50
White House reveals city where Trump–Putin meeting will take place
20:48
Sanctions against Russia force India to ship diesel to China for first time in four years – Bloomberg
20:30
Zelenskyy: We won't leave Donbas, it's a springboard for new Russian offensive
20:18
Priest Yurii Volyk killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
20:04
The threat to Zelenskyy's legacy: will Ukraine make another U-turn on its path to the EU?
19:47
Ukraine brings back mother with four children from occupation
19:44
European Council president to join online meeting with Trump on 13 August
19:40
Zelenskyy speaks with Romania's president
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: