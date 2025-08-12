Europe's financial support for Ukraine surpasses that of US, study shows

The volume of military aid Kyiv has received from European defence industries exceeds that provided by the United States.

Source: Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), citing data from the Ukraine Support Tracker project

Details: The Institute stated that by the end of June 2025, European countries had purchased military supplies for Ukraine worth €35.1 billion under industrial contracts. This amount exceeds the total value of supplies from the United States by €4.4 billion.

Meanwhile, European countries provide nearly half of their military aid to Ukraine not from existing reserves, but through defence industry orders. In May and June, Europe allocated €10.5 billion in aid, with at least €4.6 billion directed to defence company contracts, representing 43.8% of the total.

"Europe has now procured more through new defense contracts than the United States – marking a clear shift away from drawing on arsenals toward industrial production," said Taro Nishikawa, head of the Ukraine Support Tracker project.

Furthermore, when US President Donald Trump resumed arms supplies to Ukraine in May this year, it marked a shift from military aid to regular sales that Kyiv must finance itself. Europe, however, has taken responsibility for this issue.

In addition, Europe has continued to support Ukraine. In recent months, Germany allocated a military aid package worth €5 billion, Norway provided €1.5 billion and Belgium €1.2 billion. The Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Denmark have each contributed approximately €500-600 million.

Most of the aid is financed through proceeds from frozen Russian assets held by the Central Bank of Russia. Nishikawa says this is a key tool for ensuring Ukraine’s financial stability amid the war. However, with the aid promised in October 2024 to be disbursed in stages and funds decreasing, Nishikawa cast doubt on donor countries' ability to maintain the same level of support in the future.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Europe had tripled the pace of expansion of its defence plants.

