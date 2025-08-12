European Council president to join online meeting with Trump on 13 August

European Council President António Costa has been invited to participate in all three online meetings with leading European Union leaders scheduled for Wednesday 13 August, including one with US President Donald Trump.

Source: European Pravda, citing Beatriz Navarro, Deputy Spokesperson for the President of the European Council

Details: Costa will attend all three online meetings of leaders to be held ahead of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"President Costa has been invited and will participate in the three VTC meetings on UA taking place tomorrow at the initiative of the German government," Navarro told European Pravda.

European Pravda earlier reported that three consecutive videoconferences are scheduled for 13 August. The first, at 14:00, will last about an hour and bring together the leaders of Germany, France, the UK, Poland, Italy, and Finland, alongside the heads of the European Commission and European Council, the NATO secretary general, and the president of Ukraine.

After that, at 15:00, another discussion will take place with Trump, his Vice President JD Vance, EU leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Lastly, the group known as the coalition of the willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – will convene for a joint call at 16:30, chaired by Germany, the UK, and France.

On the morning of Tuesday 12 August, the leaders of 26 European Union member states approved a joint statement in support of Ukraine, but Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not sign the document.

Orbán has said he did not support the European Council’s joint statement, arguing that it was inappropriate to issue directives from the "substitutes’ bench".

