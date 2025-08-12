All EU states, except Hungary, approve statement supporting Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

The leaders of 26 European Union member states have approved a joint statement in support of Ukraine ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán being the only one to refuse to sign the document.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the leaders’ statement, approved late in the evening of 11 August

Quote: "We, the Leaders of the European Union, welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine."

Details: The EU leaders noted that "international borders must not be changed by force", "the people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future", and "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine".

They also pointed out that "meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities".

"The European Union, in coordination with the US and other like-minded partners, will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine as Ukraine is exercising its inherent right of self-defence. It will also continue to uphold and impose restrictive measures against the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

It was also stressed that the EU and the member states were ready to additionally contribute to establishing security guarantees for Ukraine.

"The European Union underlines the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny and will continue supporting Ukraine on its path towards EU membership," the statement says.

It was also mentioned at the end of the document that "Hungary does not associate itself with this statement".

Background:

As European Pravda reported, US President Donald Trump said he had consulted with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine and its potential outcomes.

Trump said during the press conference that he expects his meeting with Putin to be "constructive", though he did not rule out that the outcome might be negative.

Trump also said he was not happy about the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has argued that Ukraine’s Constitution would need to be amended in order for territory to be exchanged as part of a potential peace deal.

Large-scale online negotiations involving various combinations of European leaders, the US and Ukraine are planned for 13 August, ahead of Trump’s meeting with Putin.

