Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 August 2025, 23:08
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia’s losses at the line of contact are roughly three times higher than Ukraine’s.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 12 August, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the casualty ratio is 1 to 3, with the Russians outnumbering Ukrainian forces.

Quote: "Regarding losses. I’ll give an example from yesterday, overall it looks like this: the Russians have lost 1,000 soldiers per day, that’s 500 killed and 500 wounded. I’m not talking here about 10 taken prisoner and so on. To be precise, there were 968 Russian losses, 531 killed, 428 wounded and nine taken prisoner. Our losses are 340 per day: 18 killed in action, 243 wounded, 79 missing. Roughly 1 to 3, meaning their losses are three times higher."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the current artillery ratio is 1 to 2.4 in favour of the Russians.

Quote: "Regarding FPV drones, the ratio stands at 1 to 1.4 in our favour. We don’t have enough money for drones, so for now it’s 1 to 1.4, although we believe we can easily maintain 1 to 2.5 in our favour, even 1 to 4 in our favour, but we are looking for funding from European partners."

