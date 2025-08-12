All Sections
Russian Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of allegedly preparing provocation ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 August 2025, 23:34
Kharkiv Oblast. Map: DeepState

The Russian Defence Ministry has issued a statement claiming that Ukraine is preparing a "provocation" to sabotage the upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The statement said that the provocation would take place in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast. It claims the Security Service of Ukraine has brought foreign journalists there "under the pretext of preparing a series of reports about residents in the frontline area".

The Russian ministry said that "a provocative strike using drones and missiles is planned before the summit on Friday, targeting a densely populated residential area or a hospital with many civilian casualties". This strike is said to be immediately "documented" by the foreign journalists brought in.

According to the statement, Ukraine intends to blame Russia for the attack in order to create a "negative media narrative" and "conditions for the failure" of the talks.

It should be noted that Russian authorities frequently use such claims to justify their own aggressive actions.

