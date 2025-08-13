Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases

The Naftogaz Group, a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a €500 million revolving credit agreement for gas purchases.

Source: Serhii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Naftogaz Group, on Facebook

Quote: "This is the largest project the EBRD has ever signed in Ukraine, and one of the largest in the bank’s history overall. For the first time, the loan is provided under EU guarantees and will not require a state guarantee from Ukraine.

I literally signed this historic agreement on the road, returning from a business trip, as we were preparing for the heating season together with the local authorities of Kryvyi Rih."

Details: Koretskyi added that "energy security today and energy independence in the future are our strategic priorities".

He thanked the Naftogaz team, the Government of Ukraine for its efforts to strengthen Naftogaz’s capabilities, and the EBRD for its trust and support.

"Thank you for the teamwork! Together, we have achieved this result! This is a clear signal that our partners understand the scale of the threats posed by Russia," he added.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the Naftogaz Group had signed a loan agreement with the state-owned Ukrgasbank for UAH 4.7 billion (US$112.5 million) for gas purchases.

It was also reported that in the first half of 2025, Naftogaz Group facilities paid UAH 44.4 billion (US$1.06 billion) in taxes to budgets at all levels.

