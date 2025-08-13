All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases

Andrii MuravskyiWednesday, 13 August 2025, 12:34
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Serhii Koretskyi. Photo: Serhii Koretskyi on Facebook

The Naftogaz Group, a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a €500 million revolving credit agreement for gas purchases.

Source: Serhii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Naftogaz Group, on Facebook

Quote: "This is the largest project the EBRD has ever signed in Ukraine, and one of the largest in the bank’s history overall. For the first time, the loan is provided under EU guarantees and will not require a state guarantee from Ukraine.  

Advertisement:

I literally signed this historic agreement on the road, returning from a business trip, as we were preparing for the heating season together with the local authorities of Kryvyi Rih."  

Details: Koretskyi added that "energy security today and energy independence in the future are our strategic priorities". 

He thanked the Naftogaz team, the Government of Ukraine for its efforts to strengthen Naftogaz’s capabilities, and the EBRD for its trust and support.

"Thank you for the teamwork! Together, we have achieved this result! This is a clear signal that our partners understand the scale of the threats posed by Russia," he added.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that the Naftogaz Group had signed a loan agreement with the state-owned Ukrgasbank for UAH 4.7 billion (US$112.5 million) for gas purchases.
  • It was also reported that in the first half of 2025, Naftogaz Group facilities paid UAH 44.4 billion (US$1.06 billion) in taxes to budgets at all levels.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

gas
Advertisement:
Belarus says its troops will practise nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint drills with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
All News
gas
Azerbaijan may consider lifting arms embargo on Ukraine – Azerbaijani news agency
EU to boost purchases of US oil and gas as part of plan to cut off Russian supplies
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
RECENT NEWS
15:02
Germany's Merz welcomes Zelenskyy at his office in Berlin
14:58
Belarus says its troops will practise nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint drills with Russia in September
14:48
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on ruling Georgian Dream party's PR: Authorities grovel before Moscow
14:29
Georgian ruling party once again uses war in Ukraine in election campaign
14:02
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia fulfils monthly recruitment plan at 105-110%
13:55
Russian drones attack car and ambulance in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts, killing and injuring civilians – photos, video
13:38
Vietnamese banks tighten payment rules for Russian companies over sanctions risk
13:01
Ukraine's intelligence: Russia plans to produce 79,000 Shahed drones in 2025
12:56
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos
12:37
Russia struggles to produce Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: