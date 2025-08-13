All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Georgian ruling party once again uses war in Ukraine in election campaign

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 13 August 2025, 14:29
Georgian ruling party once again uses war in Ukraine in election campaign
Screenshot from video

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party is once again using the war in Ukraine in its local election campaign.

Source: Georgia Online, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The campaign videos show bombed Ukrainian cities on one side, and on the other – images from Georgia with restored building facades, parks and roads. "Choose peace" is the main slogan of Georgian Dream in the Tbilisi mayoral race.

Advertisement:

The opposition has stated that the ruling party has turned Tbilisi into a "city of death".

Some social media users reacted negatively to footage of the fountain in Vake Park, where on 13 October 2022, 13-year-old Marita Meparishvili died from an electric shock.

Opponents recall other incidents, such as the death of a child from electrocution, the drowning of a 16-year-old boy in a ditch near Rike Park, and other serious incidents that have occurred in the capital in recent years.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Georgia
Advertisement:
Belarus says its troops will practise nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint drills with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
All News
Georgia
Ukrainians deported by Russia to Georgia provided with food and medicine
EU condemns Russian occupation of Georgia on 17th anniversary of five-day war
Ukrainians deported from Russia to Georgia declare hunger strike at Dariali checkpoint
RECENT NEWS
15:50
Belarusian factory produces components for Russian weapons using EU equipment – investigation
15:40
Trump criticises those who say "Putin has already won"
15:22
Estonia detains Pole who crossed border illegally to fight for Russia
15:02
Germany's Merz welcomes Zelenskyy at his office in Berlin
14:58
Belarus says its troops will practise nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint drills with Russia in September
14:48
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on ruling Georgian Dream party's PR: Authorities grovel before Moscow
14:29
Georgian ruling party once again uses war in Ukraine in election campaign
14:02
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia fulfils monthly recruitment plan at 105-110%
13:55
Russian drones attack car and ambulance in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts, killing and injuring civilians – photos, video
13:38
Vietnamese banks tighten payment rules for Russian companies over sanctions risk
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: