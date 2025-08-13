Georgian ruling party once again uses war in Ukraine in election campaign

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party is once again using the war in Ukraine in its local election campaign.

Details: The campaign videos show bombed Ukrainian cities on one side, and on the other – images from Georgia with restored building facades, parks and roads. "Choose peace" is the main slogan of Georgian Dream in the Tbilisi mayoral race.

The opposition has stated that the ruling party has turned Tbilisi into a "city of death".

Some social media users reacted negatively to footage of the fountain in Vake Park, where on 13 October 2022, 13-year-old Marita Meparishvili died from an electric shock.

Opponents recall other incidents, such as the death of a child from electrocution, the drowning of a 16-year-old boy in a ditch near Rike Park, and other serious incidents that have occurred in the capital in recent years.

