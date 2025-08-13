All Sections
Trump criticises those who say "Putin has already won"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 13 August 2025, 15:40
Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has criticised the media for the biased coverage of his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Trump on the social network Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The head of the White House was outraged by how the media is presenting the upcoming summit with the Kremlin leader.

"Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin. Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton, who just said that, even though the meeting is on American soil, 'Putin has already won'," Donald Trump wrote.

Instead, he underlined that the US is "winning in everything" and that information from the fake media cannot be trusted.

"If I got Moscow and Leningrad [St Petersburg – ed.] for free, as part of the deal with Russia, the fake news would say that I made a bad deal... They are sick and dishonest people, who probably hate our country. But it doesn't matter because we are winning on everything!" Trump wrote.

Background:

