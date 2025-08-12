All Sections
White House reveals city where Trump–Putin meeting will take place

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 August 2025, 20:50
US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will meet in the city of Anchorage, Alaska.

SourceSky News with reference to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Leavitt said that the talks between Trump and Putin, scheduled for Friday 15 August, will take place in Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska.

Quote: "President Trump is determined to try and end this war and stop the killing. As the president has said over and over again, his strong preference will always be for peace and partnership whenever those outcomes can be achieved."

