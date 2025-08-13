All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump spoke with EU leaders about ceasefire, Ukraine's role in talks and security guarantees – European Council president

Tetyana VysotskaWednesday, 13 August 2025, 20:36
Trump spoke with EU leaders about ceasefire, Ukraine's role in talks and security guarantees – European Council president
António Costa. Photo: Getty Images

European Council President António Costa has outlined the three key messages that US President Donald Trump delivered during extensive online talks with European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US officials on 13 August.

Source: Costa at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brégançon, France, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Costa and Macron had met at one of the French president's residences, Fort de Brégançon, to join the online talks with US and European leaders.

Advertisement:

"President Trump shared three critical goals with us. The first is a ceasefire," Costa said.

The second point Costa highlighted is that the US believes that "no one but Ukraine can negotiate on Ukrainian affairs".

"The third point is the United States’ willingness to work with Europe to strengthen security once a just and lasting peace for Ukraine has been achieved," the European Council president said.

Costa said he hopes the summit between Trump and Kremlin leader Putin in Alaska on 15 August will make it possible to "achieve a ceasefire and pave the way for peace in Ukraine".

Background: 

  • Following the extensive talks involving European leaders, Zelenskyy and the US leadership, Macron stated that territorial issues "will not be negotiated" by anyone except Zelenskyy.
  • Commenting on the talks, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz outlined the positions conveyed in the conversation with Trump, particularly that "Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but the starting point will be the line of contact".
  • "Legal recognition of the occupied territories [as Russian] is not up for discussion," he said.
  • Zelenskyy said the issue of the meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska on 15 August had been covered in various talks. He added that Trump had suggested they would be in contact after the Alaska meeting.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUnegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
All News
EU
Axios reveals what Trump said in talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders
Von der Leyen praises talks with Trump, Zelenskyy and EU leaders
European Council president to join online meeting with Trump on 13 August
RECENT NEWS
20:51
UK intelligence analyses latest Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
20:49
Macron: NATO will not provide security guarantees for Ukraine, but US ready to be part of them
20:36
Trump spoke with EU leaders about ceasefire, Ukraine's role in talks and security guarantees – European Council president
20:07
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
20:01
Germany to contribute US$500m to NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine
19:38
Trump wants trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin right away if Alaska talks go well, says Guardian
19:32
Axios reveals what Trump said in talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders
18:59
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
18:56
US works to organise Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting next week – CBS News
18:49
Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: