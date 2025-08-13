Russia may be preparing to test new missiles despite scheduled talks with Trump – Reuters

Reuters has acquired information that suggests Russia might currently be preparing to test its new nuclear-armed cruise missile despite the meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump scheduled later this week.

Source: Reuters with a reference to two US researchers, a Western security source and the Norwegian military

Details: Researcher Jeffrey Lewis of the California-based Middlebury Institute of International Studies and Decker Eveleth of the CNA research and analysis organisation both came to these conclusions separately by studying images taken by the satellite company Planet Labs over the last few weeks.

Advertisement:

They believe that the photographs show significant activity at the Pankovo test site on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Barents Sea. The increase in personnel, equipment, ships and aircraft associated with the earlier testing of the 9M730 Burevestnik missile (Storm Petrel) are the basis of their suspicions.

Lewis stated that the test could happen as early as this week. It was most likely arranged long before Putin's meeting with Trump was even announced.

A Western security source confirmed to Reuters that Moscow is preparing a Burevestnik test.

The Norwegian military told Reuters that the Barents Sea is a "prime location for Russian missile tests" and that the notices and maritime warnings it had received indicated "preparations for test activities".

Lewis, Eveleth and two arms control experts said that the missile's development has grown in importance for Moscow after Trump announced the development of a US Golden Dome missile defence shield in January.

Putin has claimed that the weapon, named SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO, is "invincible" to any modern and future anti-missile defence systems, has a nearly unlimited range and an unpredictable flight path.

Reuters reported that the Burevestnik has a poor test record, with only two of the 13 known tests being at least partially successful.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!