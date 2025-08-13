Hungarian foreign minister accuses Ukraine of striking "important" Russian oil pipeline Druzhba

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has accused Ukraine of attacking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

Source: European Pravda, citing Szijjártó on Facebook

Details: On Wednesday 13 August, Szijjártó claimed that "Ukraine launched a drone attack on an important distribution station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast overnight".

"Hungary is currently Ukraine's biggest electricity supplier, and without us, Ukraine's energy security would become fairly unstable. In this regard, Ukraine's latest strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Hungary with crude oil and plays a key role in our country's energy security, is particularly outrageous," he wrote.

Szijjártó urged Ukraine "not to jeopardise Hungary's energy security and to stop attacking Hungary's energy supply routes".

Background:

The European Commission put forward a plan to impose a legally binding ban on the import of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas to the European Union before the end of 2027. The proposal stated that the plan could not be adopted if either Budapest or Bratislava blocked it.

In July, Szijjártó reported progress on the new oil pipeline project between Hungary and Serbia, which had been announced earlier that spring, and again criticised the EU for abandoning Russian energy resources.

