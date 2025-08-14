All Sections
Battlefield sees 148 clashes, almost 60 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 14 August 2025, 08:16
A tank in action. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 148 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 56 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front alone, while the Russians have tried to break through the defence on the Novopavlivka front 14 times. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 14 August

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks. The Russians launched 16 airstrikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs, and mounted 289 bombardments, 14 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Zapadne and Fyholivka.

On the Kupiansk front, there were three Russian attacks. The defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the village of Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Novovodiane, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Novoselivka and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Stupochky and Predtechyne.  

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted seven attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Stepanivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 Russian assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Novoukrainka and Dachne. 

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 14 Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Maliivka, Tovste, Shevchenko and Oleksandrohrad. 

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops carried out offensive operations near Plavni.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. 

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
