Kyiv's supporters must be prepared for troop deployment in Ukraine, Lithuanian president says

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda has said that the countries of the coalition of the willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – must be prepared for the deployment of troops in Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda took part in a meeting of 31 countries supporting Ukraine, which took place online on Wednesday and was dedicated to discussing the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"We must be ready to deploy troops to ensure security in Ukraine," the Lithuanian president said.

Nausėda noted that Lithuania is ready to provide troops and military training facilities for the joint forces of the allies.

He also said that the issue of peace in Ukraine cannot be resolved without Kyiv and stressed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must participate in future meetings on a peaceful settlement.

In addition, Nausėda said that Kyiv cannot be forced to give up territory.

Background:

Notably, after the coalition meeting, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that it demonstrated a high level of unity.

At the beginning of the meeting, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared his assessment that there is a chance to end the Russian-Ukrainian war thanks to Trump’s efforts.

