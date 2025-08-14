Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence – Sky News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street on Thursday 14 August, where UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met him.

Source: European Pravda; Sky News

Details: The leaders embraced and shook hands without answering questions from the press, and then entered Starmer’s residence.

The meeting is being held a day before the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where they will discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and European leaders spoke with the US president on 14 August. They agreed that no decisions on Ukraine can be made without Ukraine and that a ceasefire should be the first step.

Background:

Zelenskyy said that Trump will call him after meeting with the Kremlin leader in Alaska.

Trump also stated that if his meeting with Putin in Alaska is successful, he will arrange a second meeting that Zelenskyy will be invited to attend.

