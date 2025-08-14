All Sections
WhatsApp responds to Russia blocking voice calls on its platform

Yevhenii DemkivskyiThursday, 14 August 2025, 12:27
WhatsApp responds to Russia blocking voice calls on its platform
Stock photo: Getty Images

WhatsApp has stated that Russia is attempting to restrict the messaging app's operations due to its refusal to provide access to encrypted messages. 

Source: WhatsApp on X (Twitter)

Details: WhatsApp emphasises that its end-to-end encryption service protects users' right to private communication, and this is precisely what is causing resistance from the Russian authorities.

It should be noted that Russia has begun to restrict calls on Telegram and WhatsApp, accusing the platforms of refusing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in cases related to fraud and terrorism.

WhatsApp said it would continue to work to preserve access to encrypted communication for users around the world, including Russia. As Reuters reported, Telegram responded by saying that its moderators use AI to delete millions of harmful messages every day and actively combat fraud and calls for violence.

Conflicts between Russia and foreign technology companies have been ongoing for several years, and the country's authorities tightened control over the internet after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

