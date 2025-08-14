Sony fully stops operations in Russia

Sony has finally completely ceased its operations in Russia and closed down its local office. The company officially ended its activities on 11 August 2025, almost 18 years after entering the market.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The documents for the closure of the business in Russia were submitted to the country’s federal tax service earlier, on 10 October 2024. Sony had attempted to entirely cease operations in 2023 but was refused at that time.

Advertisement:

The decision to stop operations in Russia was made after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Almost immediately, shipments of video game consoles ceased and the PlayStation Store was shut down. Sony has been selling off its remaining stock in recent years.

Along with ending PlayStation operations and supplies, Sony also stopped distributing films in Russia and is closing down Sony Music. In addition, the Japanese company began shutting its branded stores in February 2024.

Background: Notably, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Sony had been providing Ukrainians with free PlayStation Plus subscriptions, but this promotion ended late last year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!