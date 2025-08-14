All Sections
17-year-old boy brought back from occupied area to territory controlled by Ukraine

Vira ShurmakevychThursday, 14 August 2025, 15:50
A boy with a Ukrainian flag. Stock photo: sapfirhik/Depositphotos

Ukraine has managed to bring back a 17-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied territories. He sought help on his own.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA

Details: 17-year-old Mykhailo had to live most of his life under occupation, where danger and fear became his reality. The Russian military constantly monitored Mykhailo’s family, conducting regular checks and searches.

While remaining in his homeland, Mykhailo had to be very careful with every word he said, as any statement could cause serious problems for him or his mother.

"Mykhailo lived in constant fear of being mobilised into the Russian army. In addition, the situation at home was difficult, so even as a child, he was forced to take care of the household and help his mother," said the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

The young man's father and brother live in territory controlled by Ukraine, but it was dangerous to talk about this under occupation. Because of this, Mykhailo rarely communicated with his father, and all attempts to take the boy out of the occupied territory failed due to the strict control of the Russians. So the dream of reuniting with his family seemed impossible.

When the situation became critical, Mykhailo himself asked for help. Thanks to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network team, he was able to prepare documents, develop a safe route and ensure an escort during his departure.

"Now Mykhailo is on free soil, with his father and brother, receiving psychological help, processing documents and preparing for a long-awaited new life – in safety and without fear," said representatives of the initiative.

Background: Earlier, the daughter of a deceased soldier, whom the Russians wanted to send to a Russian children’s home, and two young men who wanted to live and build their future in a free country were brought back to Ukraine.

