Reuters: UN warns Russia of accountability for sexual violence against POWs

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned Russia and Israel that they could be added next year to the list of parties suspected or considered responsible for sexual violence perpetrated by their troops.

Source: Reuters

Details: The head of the organisation said the warning came in response to "significant concerns regarding patterns of certain forms of sexual violence that have been consistently documented by the United Nations". This is stated in the organisation’s annual report, reviewed by Reuters.

In the report, Guterres referred to cases of violence against genitals and prolonged forced nudity of prisoners, as well as cruel and degrading strip searches carried out for the purpose of interrogation and humiliation.

The UN Secretary-General said he was "gravely concerned about credible information of violations by Russian armed and security forces and affiliated armed groups". This refers in particular to the treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in 50 official and 22 unofficial detention facilities in Ukraine and Russia.

"These cases comprised a significant number of documented incidents of genital violence, including electrocution, beatings and burns to the genitals, and forced stripping and prolonged nudity, used to humiliate and elicit confessions or information," the report states.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainians who had suffered sexual violence during the war appealed to the UN Secretary-General to include Russia in the list of perpetrator states.

