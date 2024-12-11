All Sections
Ukrainian survivors of wartime sexual violence call for Russia to be included in UN ''list of shame''

Alyona PavliukWednesday, 11 December 2024, 18:24
Ukrainians who suffered sexual violence during the war ask to include Russia in the ''list of shame''. Photo: Tinnakorn/Depositphotos

Ukrainians who have survived sexual violence during the war have sent a collective letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, requesting that Russia be added to the UN's "list of shame" of perpetrator countries.

Source: media briefing at the Ukraine Media Centre

Details: Adding Russia to the UN's list of shame is considered a mechanism to hold it accountable for conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV).

Quote from Iryna Dovhan, Head of SEMA Ukraine, the Board Member of the Global Survivors Fund for survivors of CRSV : "Every word in this letter embodies our pain and our hope for justice. It is a collective cry, a plea for accountability that everyone can read and hear. 

We demand the inclusion of the Russian Federation on the list of shame for systematically committing crimes through the JCCC against Ukrainian citizens. We have the evidence, the names of perpetrators, and all the necessary information for global human rights organisations to act."

Details: Kateryna Levchenko, the Ukrainian Government Commissioner for Gender Policy, noted that the UN might address this issue in April-May 2025.

Quote from Levchenko: "It’s important to understand that while this report is informed by numerous experts and data from various countries, the final decision to include Russia on the list lies with the UN Secretary-General. That is why survivors are addressing him directly through this personalised letter." 

More details: Ludmyla Huseinova, member of the Supervisory Board of the Urgent Interim Reparations for CRSV survivors pilot project, founder of the Let’s Go, Sisters NGO, mentioned plans to develop a strategy for disseminating the letter and gathering as much support for it as possible, both within and outside the country.

Background: Over 300 Ukrainians have already received payments under the interim reparations project for conflict-related sexual violence. The highest number of applications has come from Kherson Oblast.

