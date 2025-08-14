All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 14 August 2025, 18:02
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to make deal
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that he believes Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is arriving at the Alaska summit on Friday 15 August, with the intention of "making a deal" to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: CNN via European Pravda

Details: Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Trump shared his expectations for the talks.

Advertisement:

"I believe now he’s convinced that he’s going to make a deal. He’s going to make a deal. I think he’s going to. And we’re going to find out — I’m going to know very quickly," Trump said.

The US president added that his goal is to move towards a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting three different places for it, including the possibility of staying in Alaska.

"If it’s a bad meeting, I’m not calling anybody — I’m going home. … But if it’s a good meeting, I’m going to call President Zelenskyy and the European leaders," he said.

When asked whether he would offer Russia economic incentives during the meeting, Trump avoided a direct answer.

"Well, I’d rather not say because I don’t want to play my hand in public, but whatever my hand is, economic incentives — and disincentives maybe — are more important, in a way, but incentives economically, you know."

Asked if his sanctions threats might have influenced Putin’s decision to agree to meet in Alaska, Trump replied that everything has an impact and stressed that secondary tariffs against India had essentially eliminated its purchases of oil from Russia.

He said that, of course, when one lost their second-largest customer and was probably going to lose their largest, that probably played a role as well.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated earlier that Trump would call him after meeting with the Kremlin leader.
  • Trump also said that if the Alaska meeting with Putin goes well, he will arrange a second meeting in which Zelenskyy could participate.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing large fires
Convicted former deputy head of Crimea's Interior Ministry released for exchange to Russia
updatedTwo Ukrainian teenagers detained in Poland for painting Ukrainian nationalist slogans on Russia's orders
All News
Trump
Kremlin says no documents will be signed at Alaska summit
EU responds positively to Trump's statement on security guarantees for Ukraine
Putin to bring "historical materials" on Ukraine for his meeting with Trump
RECENT NEWS
18:02
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
17:46
Kremlin says no documents will be signed at Alaska summit
16:54
Former commander of destroyed Ukrainian minesweeper brought back from Russian captivity
16:39
Situation stabilising on Pokrovsk front, Russians being captured – Ukraine's General Staff
16:18
Former MP Medvedchuk and 12 other suspects charged in absentia with working for Russian secret services
16:04
EU responds positively to Trump's statement on security guarantees for Ukraine
16:03
Russians testing FPV drones capable of dropping anti-personnel mines
15:59
Russian drone attacks car near Kupiansk, killing two people and injuring one woman
15:50
17-year-old boy brought back from occupied area to territory controlled by Ukraine
14:53
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: