Combat clashes totalled 149 over past day, including 53 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have repelled 149 Russian attacks on the front lines over the past day, with the highest number – 53 – recorded on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 15 August

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, there were five combat engagements. Russian forces launched 12 airstrikes, dropped 28 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 288 attacks, including seven from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian troops carried out one offensive action near the settlement of Hlyboke.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian assaults took place near the settlements of Kupiansk, Holubivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted 20 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrne, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi and Karpivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Vyiimka and towards the settlement of Serebrianka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two clashes occurred near the settlement of Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out five assaults near the settlements of Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and Oleksandro-Kalynove and towards the settlement of Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 Russian assaults near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Maiak, Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Rubizhne, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Kotlyne, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne and Novoukrainka and towards the settlement of Balahan.

On the Kurakhove front, the defence forces repelled 21 attacks near the settlements of Tolstoi, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Zelenyi Hai and Myrne and towards the settlements of Filiia, Zaporizke, and Komyshuvakha.

On the Prydniprovske front, six Russian assaults were repelled.

The General Staff also reported that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, seven artillery systems, a command post, two ammunition storage sites, an electronic warfare station and an air defence system.

