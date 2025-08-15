Trump departs for summit with Putin

US President Donald Trump has departed Washington on board Air Force One and is heading to Alaska to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the highly-anticipated summit in an attempt to end the war in Ukraine.

Details: Trump did not speak to journalists before boarding the plane, only turning and waving before stepping aboard.

Ahead of his departure, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, "HIGH STAKES!!!"

Background:

A US official has said that "all options remain on the table" during the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, including the possibility of Trump walking out of the meeting if he does not believe that Putin is serious about making a deal.

Trump alluded to that possibility during a conversation with journalists on Thursday 14 August.

Trump said he expects Putin to take the meeting seriously, warning of very severe consequences for Moscow if the Russian leader does not agree to take steps to end the war.

