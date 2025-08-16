Zelenskyy and Trump conclude lengthy conversation
Saturday, 16 August 2025, 09:53
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump have had a phone call on the morning of 16 August.
Source: Zelenskyy’s communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn speaking to journalists
Details: Trump called Zelenskyy and they held a conversation with NATO leaders.
Advertisement:
The White House and Zelenskyy’s office noted that the call was "lengthy".
No further details are currently available.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!