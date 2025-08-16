All Sections
Zelenskyy and Trump conclude lengthy conversation

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 09:53
Zelenskyy and Trump conclude lengthy conversation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump have had a phone call on the morning of 16 August.

Source: Zelenskyy’s communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn speaking to journalists

Details: Trump called Zelenskyy and they held a conversation with NATO leaders.

The White House and Zelenskyy’s office noted that the call was "lengthy".

No further details are currently available.

ZelenskyyTrumpNATOwar
