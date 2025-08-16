Three children brought back from occupied territories after living under constant pressure and threats

Among the children is a 13-year-old girl who refused to attend a Russian school based on her principles. Photo: Getty Images

Three teenagers who had lived in the territories occupied by Russia for more than three years have been brought back to Ukraine. The children were in an atmosphere of constant pressure and threats from the Russians.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Details: One of the rescued children is a 13-year-old girl who lived with her grandmother. She refused to attend a Russian school because they banned the Ukrainian language and forced her to glorify Russia.

"Even ordinary conversations with representatives of the occupation authorities were dangerous for the family," human rights activists explain.

Another rescued child is a 15-year-old boy. He went to a Russian school, but secretly studied at a Ukrainian school online.

A 16-year-old girl who was constantly persecuted for her pro-Ukrainian position was also brought back to Ukraine. The girl was threatened and summoned for interrogation.

After an unsuccessful attempt to leave on her own, she sought help. The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights office helped her with her documents, and volunteers from Helping to Leave organised a safe evacuation.

"Now all three are at home, in a free Ukraine. They are receiving psychological, humanitarian, and legal support to regain a sense of security, continue their education, and build their future," the Bring Kids Back UA initiative says.

Background: A few days earlier, Ukraine succeeded in bringing back a 17-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied territories. He applied for help on his own.

