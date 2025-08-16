All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejoice that Russia's diplomatic isolation ends

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 11:55
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejoice that Russia's diplomatic isolation ends

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has stated that after the meeting in Alaska, "a full-fledged mechanism of meetings" between Russia and the US at the highest level has been restored.

Source: Medvedev and Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Telegram

Details: Medvedev also said that Putin "personally and in detail presented to the US president" Russia’s conditions for ending the war.

Advertisement:

Quote from Medvedev: "Importantly: the meeting proved that negotiations are possible without preconditions and simultaneously with the continuation of the special military operation [as Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.].

Both sides directly placed the responsibility for achieving future results in negotiations on ending hostilities on Kyiv and Europe."

Details: Zakharova said that Russia is no longer in isolation.

Quote from Zakharova: "Western media are in a state that can be described as madness bordering on complete lunacy: for three years they talked about Russia’s isolation, and today they saw the red carpet laid out to welcome the Russian president [Putin] in the US." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MedvedevRussiaForeign Affairs Ministrydiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
All News
Medvedev
German official calls nuclear rhetoric clash between Trump and Medvedev irresponsible
Kremlin spokesman says Russia is "very cautious" about nuclear weapons statements
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejoice that Russia's diplomatic isolation ends
11:20
Three children brought back from occupied territories after living under constant pressure and threats
11:08
US Senator Graham: War ends by Christmas if trilateral meeting takes place
10:41
European Commission confirm Trump's talk with Europeans after summit with Putin
10:25
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
10:20
Trump and Putin allegedly reach preliminary agreement on temporary air ceasefire – The Economist correspondent
09:53
Zelenskyy and Trump conclude lengthy conversation
09:30
Russia claims Trump and Putin did not discuss trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy
09:07
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
08:40
Trump reiterates that five wars ended with his involvement, hinting at peace prize
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: