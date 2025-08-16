Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejoice that Russia's diplomatic isolation ends
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has stated that after the meeting in Alaska, "a full-fledged mechanism of meetings" between Russia and the US at the highest level has been restored.
Source: Medvedev and Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Telegram
Details: Medvedev also said that Putin "personally and in detail presented to the US president" Russia’s conditions for ending the war.
Quote from Medvedev: "Importantly: the meeting proved that negotiations are possible without preconditions and simultaneously with the continuation of the special military operation [as Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.].
Both sides directly placed the responsibility for achieving future results in negotiations on ending hostilities on Kyiv and Europe."
Details: Zakharova said that Russia is no longer in isolation.
Quote from Zakharova: "Western media are in a state that can be described as madness bordering on complete lunacy: for three years they talked about Russia’s isolation, and today they saw the red carpet laid out to welcome the Russian president [Putin] in the US." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]
