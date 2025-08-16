Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has stated that after the meeting in Alaska, "a full-fledged mechanism of meetings" between Russia and the US at the highest level has been restored.

Source: Medvedev and Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Telegram

Details: Medvedev also said that Putin "personally and in detail presented to the US president" Russia’s conditions for ending the war.

Advertisement:

Quote from Medvedev: "Importantly: the meeting proved that negotiations are possible without preconditions and simultaneously with the continuation of the special military operation [as Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.].

Both sides directly placed the responsibility for achieving future results in negotiations on ending hostilities on Kyiv and Europe."

Details: Zakharova said that Russia is no longer in isolation.

Quote from Zakharova: "Western media are in a state that can be described as madness bordering on complete lunacy: for three years they talked about Russia’s isolation, and today they saw the red carpet laid out to welcome the Russian president [Putin] in the US." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!