Details emerge of upcoming Coalition of the Willing meeting

The Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – will meet on Sunday 17 August.

Source: European Pravda; BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, citing sources at the Élysée Palace

Details: The meeting will be held via video conference and co-chaired by France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 15:00 (16:00 Kyiv time).

French President Emmanuel Macron will join in the video call from Fort de Brégançon.

Background:

Following the summit between Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Macron announced that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing would take place shortly.

Trump has told the Europeans that Putin wants an immediate peace deal, not a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy has said that he will fly to Washington for talks with Trump on Monday 18 August.

