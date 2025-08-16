All Sections
Details emerge of upcoming Coalition of the Willing meeting

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 16 August 2025, 16:45
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – will meet on Sunday 17 August.

Source: European Pravda; BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, citing sources at the Élysée Palace

Details: The meeting will be held via video conference and co-chaired by France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 15:00 (16:00 Kyiv time).

French President Emmanuel Macron will join in the video call from Fort de Brégançon.

Background: 

