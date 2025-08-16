Details emerge of upcoming Coalition of the Willing meeting
Saturday, 16 August 2025, 16:45
The Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – will meet on Sunday 17 August.
Source: European Pravda; BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, citing sources at the Élysée Palace
Details: The meeting will be held via video conference and co-chaired by France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Advertisement:
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 15:00 (16:00 Kyiv time).
French President Emmanuel Macron will join in the video call from Fort de Brégançon.
Background:
- Following the summit between Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Macron announced that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing would take place shortly.
- Trump has told the Europeans that Putin wants an immediate peace deal, not a ceasefire.
- Zelenskyy has said that he will fly to Washington for talks with Trump on Monday 18 August.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!