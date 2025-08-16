All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 10:25
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on 18 August.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We had a long and substantive conversation with President Trump. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump...

Advertisement:

...On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he had learned about Trump's conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that "America's strength has an impact on the development of the situation".

He also supported the idea of a trilateral meeting.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and Trump conclude lengthy conversation
Russia claims Trump and Putin did not discuss trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy
Trump on possible Zelenskyy-Putin meeting: Both want me to be present
RECENT NEWS
10:25
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
10:20
Trump and Putin allegedly reach preliminary agreement on temporary air ceasefire – The Economist correspondent
09:53
Zelenskyy and Trump conclude lengthy conversation
09:30
Russia claims Trump and Putin did not discuss trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy
09:07
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
08:40
Trump reiterates that five wars ended with his involvement, hinting at peace prize
08:23
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
07:55
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
07:46
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
07:10
Trump on possible Zelenskyy-Putin meeting: Both want me to be present
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: