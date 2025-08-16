Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on 18 August.

Quote: "We had a long and substantive conversation with President Trump. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump...

...On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he had learned about Trump's conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that "America's strength has an impact on the development of the situation".

He also supported the idea of a trilateral meeting.

