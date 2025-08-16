All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines Kyiv's main priority after Trump-Putin meeting

Iryna Kutielieva, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 16 August 2025, 17:02
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines Kyiv's main priority after Trump-Putin meeting
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Kyiv’s main priority is to achieve peace with Russia from a position of strength by increasing pressure on Moscow and bolstering its defence.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha thanked the United States for its "engagement and continued commitment to supporting Ukraine and advancing peace" and stressed the importance of the meeting scheduled for Monday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss the next steps towards ending the war.

The foreign minister noted positive signals from the American side about their readiness to work on creating a reliable security guarantees infrastructure for Ukraine. He also said he supports President Trump’s efforts to organise a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia.

Meanwhile, Sybiha stressed that Putin must realise the consequences of prolonging the war.

Quote: "He [Putin] has lied too many times in the past and completely devalued his word. Only his actions are real indicators of whether he is truly willing to end his terror and aggression."

Details: The foreign minister emphasised that Ukraine coordinates its actions with all allies, values their support and sees transatlantic unity as essential for lasting peace and security. He pledged that Ukraine will remain committed to peaceful efforts and will seize every opportunity to end the war, save lives and liberate its people.

Foreign Affairs MinistryRusso-Ukrainian war
