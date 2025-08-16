All Sections
Zelenskyy in Washington will try to clarify essence of Trump's proposals

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 16 August 2025, 19:04
During his visit to Washington on Monday 18 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will try to secure explanations from his American counterpart Donald Trump regarding his proposals.

Source: The New York Times with reference to an unnamed official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source told the NYT that the Ukrainian side does not understand why Trump abruptly dropped his demand for a ceasefire before any peace negotiations could begin.

Moreover, Kyiv currently does not have a clear idea of what security guarantees NATO partners can provide to Ukraine.

Background:

  • Bloomberg has reported that Trump has informed European leaders and Zelenskyy that Putin is still demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In return, Russia will give up its claims to parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts that it does not currently control, effectively freezing the front line.
  • As previously reported, Trump also told the Europeans that Putin wants an immediate "peace agreement" rather than a ceasefire.

