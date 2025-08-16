Putin still demands entire Donbas, Trump tells Zelenskyy and Europeans – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has informed European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is still demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in Ukraine's east.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources

Quote: "Trump said on the call that while it’s up to Ukraine to decide on what to do with its territory, Putin’s stance hasn’t changed – he still wants Kyiv to cede control of the entire Donbas region in Ukraine’s east."

Details: Bloomberg’s sources said Russia is prepared to drop its claims to the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts it does not currently control, effectively freezing the front line.

Trump told the leaders he could help ensure Ukraine’s security without NATO’s involvement and suggested that Putin would agree, the sources said.

Bloomberg also noted that "some European officials are concerned that Trump will now pressure Zelenskyy to make territorial concessions to reach a deal".

Background:

On 16 August, Trump spoke first with Zelenskyy and then European leaders after his talks with Putin. The European Commission has shared details of the conversation.

After the meeting between the US and Russian leaders, Trump said he had reached an agreement with Putin on a territory exchange and that "President Zelenskyy has to agree".

Trump is said to have told Ukraine and European leaders that Putin wanted to immediately discuss the terms of ending the war, not just a pause in hostilities. Trump believes that this would be for the best.

Zelenskyy has said that he will fly to Washington for talks with Trump on Monday 18 August.

