Russia loses 900 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 17 August 2025, 07:30
Russia has lost 900 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing its total number of personnel losses in Ukraine to 1,069,950.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,069,950 (+900) military personnel;
- 11,116 (+4) tanks;
- 23,143 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,589 (+49) artillery systems;
- 1,468 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,208 (+1) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 51,528 (+186) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 58,821 (+88) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,942 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
