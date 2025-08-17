All Sections
Russia loses 900 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 17 August 2025, 07:30
Russia loses 900 soldiers over past day
A soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 900 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing its total number of personnel losses in Ukraine to 1,069,950.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,069,950 (+900) military personnel;
  • 11,116 (+4) tanks;
  • 23,143 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,589 (+49) artillery systems;
  • 1,468 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,208 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 51,528 (+186) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 58,821 (+88) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,942 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Battlefield saw 148 clashes over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
