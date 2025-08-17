All Sections
Battlefield saw 148 clashes over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 August 2025, 09:08
A tank. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 148 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 August

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian assaults. The Russians also subjected Ukrainian positions and settlements to 13 airstrikes by 26 guided aerial bombs and 279 attacks, of which 11 were from multiple launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka and Ambarne.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched 17 attacks during the day. Ukraine's defence forces repelled the assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 32 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodiazi and towards Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions twice near the village of Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, one combat clash was recorded as the Russians attacked near the village of Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out five attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Dyliivka and towards Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 51 assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Muravka and Filiia.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 26 times near the settlements of Novokhatske, Vilne Pole, Myrne, Piddubne, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Maliivka and Olhivske.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack towards the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

