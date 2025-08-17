All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 1 missile and 60 drones overnight – Ukraine's Air Force

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 August 2025, 09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with 1 missile and 60 drones overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
Drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 60 drones on the night of 16-17 August. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed or jammed 40 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The missile and 20 drones struck 12 locations in frontline districts of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo
Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and is still refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight: 63 drones downed, strikes recorded
Ukrainian air defence downs 59 Russian drones, 12 UAVs hit targets
RECENT NEWS
13:48
Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August
13:21
Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured
12:53
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen
12:32
White House dismisses documents found in Alaskan hotel as "lunch menu", says ABC News
11:51
Ukrainian intelligence destroys Russian ammunition storage point in Melitopol – video
10:46
Robotic cargo deliveries to frontline forces nearly double, Ukraine's General Staff says
10:34
Ukraine sanctions Russian, Chinese and Belarusian companies supplying technologies for Shahed drones
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with 1 missile and 60 drones overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
09:30
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
09:08
Battlefield saw 148 clashes over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: