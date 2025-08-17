Russia attacks Ukraine with 1 missile and 60 drones overnight – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported that Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 60 drones on the night of 16-17 August. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed or jammed 40 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The missile and 20 drones struck 12 locations in frontline districts of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

