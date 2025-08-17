All Sections
Trump to meet Zelenskyy first, European leaders to join later, says Bild

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 August 2025, 19:09
Trump to meet Zelenskyy first, European leaders to join later, says Bild
Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House meeting in February. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump will first hold a personal meeting with just Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, and European leaders and the NATO secretary general will join them afterwards.

Source: Bild, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: It is reported that Trump will initially receive only Zelenskyy. European state leaders, the NATO secretary general and the European Commission president are expected to join the meeting later. A working lunch and several hours of extended discussions are planned.

The Washington meeting on Monday is expected to be attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The purpose of the visit is the possible conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia following the summit between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Zelenskyy's last visit to the White House in February ended in a fight between the two presidents, and the US president temporarily suspended military aid to Ukraine.

Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine
Macron: Russia's offer to Ukraine would mean capitulation, not peace
Trump's envoy Witkoff: Putin agreed to robust US and European security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Talks can only start from current line of contact
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
