US State Secretary Rubio outlines three key elements of deal to end war in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 17 August 2025, 19:13
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has outlined the main elements of a potential agreement to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Rubio in an interview with NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We all know what the elements of such a deal [are].

There has to be talk about what the territories are going to look like and what the border lines are going to look like at the end of this conflict. 

There has to be talk about Ukraine's legitimate desire for security in the long term, to make sure they don't get invaded again. 

There has to be talk about how Ukraine is rebuilt. And how do you rebuild a country that's been attacked as often as it has over the last three and a half years? These are key elements of any agreement, we understand that.

And each side – if there's going to be a deal, each side is going to have to give up on something."

Background:

