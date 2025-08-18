Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Monday, 18 August 2025, 06:51
Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,070,890.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,070,890 (+940) military personnel;
- 11,118 (+2) tanks;
- 23,148 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,632 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,469 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,208 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 51,685 (+157) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 58,937 (+116) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,942 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
