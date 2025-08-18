Ukraine's National Guard stops attempted Russian assault on Kupiansk front – video

A National Guard artillery brigade has prevented a Russian attempt to carry out an assault on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard; a video posted by the Separate Artillery Brigade of the National Guard

Details: The artillerymen reported that the events unfolded on 16 August.

Russian forces deployed four MT-LB tracked vehicles and one tank in an attempt to break through along the highway and land a landing force.

As a result of fire damage inflicted by the Separate Artillery Brigade of the National Guard in close coordination with adjacent units, the Russian equipment and personnel were reportedly destroyed before they could reach their designated positions and stopped near the line of combat engagement.

