Trilateral Ukraine-Russia-US summit planned to take place in Europe, says Sky News

The United States and its allies have agreed that a potential trilateral summit involving the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and Russia will take place in Europe.

Source: Sky News

Details: US diplomats have asked their European counterparts to be ready for a potential trilateral meeting between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin later this week, depending on the outcome of today's talks in Washington and discussions with European leaders.

Advertisement:

The US and its EU allies agreed that the meeting would be held in Europe.

During a weekend videoconference of the Coalition of the Willing, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed Rome as the venue, while French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Geneva.

Zelenskyy and Trump are both understood to prefer Rome, specifically the Vatican, while Putin favours Geneva.

Both the Italian and Swiss foreign ministries insist they are prepared to host the talks, and EU diplomats are also considering other locations, including Budapest and Helsinki.

Background:

On 17 August, Zelenskyy stated that new sanctions against Moscow will be necessary if Russia refuses a trilateral summit.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin claimed that the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine was not discussed during the recent Trump-Putin talks in Alaska.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!