Russians attack Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka: four killed, seven injured – photos

Russian forces attacked the towns of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 18 August, killing four people, injuring seven, and damaging residential buildings, a catering establishment and a shop.

Details: The Russians dropped an FAB-250 aerial bomb on Dobropillia. The bomb was equipped with a UMPK guidance kit, which converts unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. A woman was killed in the street, and three men aged 26, 31 and 74 were injured. They sustained blast injuries, fractures and shrapnel wounds.

On the same day, Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka with five rockets launched from Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems. Two civilians were killed and four others sustained shrapnel wounds and blast injuries. Doctors say some of them are in a moderate condition and some serious. The Russians simultaneously launched an artillery strike on another settlement, killing a 74-year-old man.

The strikes damaged high-rise residential buildings, houses, a catering establishment and a shop.

Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has launched pre-trial investigations into war crimes under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

