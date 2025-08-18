All Sections
Zelenskyy after meeting with envoy Kellogg: Trump has the strength to force Russia to peace

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 18 August 2025, 17:58
Zelenskyy and Kellog. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Russia can only be forced to peace through strength – and US President Donald Trump has that strength, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said following a meeting with General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, in Washington.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Kellogg for the meeting, which took place ahead of talks between the Ukrainian and US presidents and European leaders in Washington on Monday 18 August.

"President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today – this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that the issue of peace concerns the whole of Europe. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "When peace is discussed for one country in Europe, it means peace for all of Europe. We are ready to continue working with maximum effort to end the war and to ensure reliable security. These are the key issues."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported on the latest Russian overnight attacks, in which civilians, including two children, were killed and dozens more injured.

The president said the meeting covered the situation on the battlefield and the diplomatic avenues open to Ukraine, Europe and the US.

"Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

