Zelenskyy after meeting with envoy Kellogg: Trump has the strength to force Russia to peace

Russia can only be forced to peace through strength – and US President Donald Trump has that strength, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said following a meeting with General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, in Washington.

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Kellogg for the meeting, which took place ahead of talks between the Ukrainian and US presidents and European leaders in Washington on Monday 18 August.

"President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today – this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that the issue of peace concerns the whole of Europe.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "When peace is discussed for one country in Europe, it means peace for all of Europe. We are ready to continue working with maximum effort to end the war and to ensure reliable security. These are the key issues."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported on the latest Russian overnight attacks, in which civilians, including two children, were killed and dozens more injured.

The president said the meeting covered the situation on the battlefield and the diplomatic avenues open to Ukraine, Europe and the US.

"Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen," Zelenskyy stressed.

After the February Oval Office spat, UK officials reportedly tried to teach Zelenskyy to "speak Trump" – an approach that is expected to be applied during Monday’s White House talks.

Axios has reported that the White House has even asked Ukrainian officials whether Zelenskyy will wear a suit to his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office.

His attire was an issue during their last Oval Office encounter, which ended in a diplomatic fiasco.

