Map of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos

A large map of Ukraine with the occupied territories marked was on display in the Oval Office, where US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began their talks on 18 August.

Details: Zurcher said the map was placed behind the Resolute Desk, opposite which the presidents were seated.

The eastern section of Ukraine was shaded pink to show the areas under Russian military control – roughly 20% of the country.

Zurcher suggested that in this way, Trump may have been trying to put pressure on Zelenskyy, pushing him towards the idea of territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

Komadovsky posted a photo of the map itself, which was displayed in the office during the press conference before the start of the meeting.

Update: After the talks, Zelenskyy stated that all sensitive issues, including a possible territorial exchange, will be discussed at leader level with the mediation of Donald Trump during trilateral meetings.

He also thanked Trump for having provided the map during their conversation.

Quote: "I showed the president a lot of details from the battlefield on the map. Thank you for the map, by the way – it was great. I’m thinking how to take it back [with me]."

Trump told journalists at the White House that he no longer considers the cessation of hostilities a necessary step for further peace talks with Russia.

Trump also commented on possible US security guarantees for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of American troops, which he neither confirmed nor denied.

