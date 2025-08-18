All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Map of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 August 2025, 22:23
Map of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos
Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House on 18 August. Photo: Getty Images

A large map of Ukraine with the occupied territories marked was on display in the Oval Office, where US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began their talks on 18 August.

Source: BBC correspondent Anthony Zurcher; DW journalist Misha Komadovsky

Details: Zurcher said the map was placed behind the Resolute Desk, opposite which the presidents were seated.

Advertisement:

The eastern section of Ukraine was shaded pink to show the areas under Russian military control – roughly 20% of the country.

Zurcher suggested that in this way, Trump may have been trying to put pressure on Zelenskyy, pushing him towards the idea of territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

Komadovsky posted a photo of the map itself, which was displayed in the office during the press conference before the start of the meeting.

Update: After the talks, Zelenskyy stated that all sensitive issues, including a possible territorial exchange, will be discussed at leader level with the mediation of Donald Trump during trilateral meetings.

He also thanked Trump for having provided the map during their conversation.

Quote: "I showed the president a lot of details from the battlefield on the map. Thank you for the map, by the way – it was great. I’m thinking how to take it back [with me]."

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
Zelenskyy meets with European leaders ahead of Trump talks – photo
All News
Trump
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
Zelenskyy thanks Trump for weapons supplied to Ukraine under new NATO initiative
Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments
RECENT NEWS
22:23
updatedMap of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos
22:06
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
21:41
Zelenskyy thanks Trump for weapons supplied to Ukraine under new NATO initiative
21:17
Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments
21:08
We don't need a ceasefire to start talks with Russia, Trump says
20:54
Zelenskyy outlines conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
20:49
Trump plans to call Putin after Zelenskyy talks
20:49
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
20:48
EXPLAINERWhy Serbian President's position is shaking and whether the EU will save him
20:19
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: