Battlefield sees 186 clashes, 63 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 186 Russian attacks have taken place on the front lines over the past day. The Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts remain the hottest areas on the battlefield.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 19 August

Details: In total, 186 combat clashes were recorded.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, there were seven combat engagements. Russian forces launched 15 airstrikes, dropped 18 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 198 attacks, including eight from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian troops carried out 10 offensive actions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamianka and Ambarne.

On the Kupiansk front, 10 Russian attacks took place. The defence forces repelled attacks near the settlements of Holubivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Moskovka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted 26 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Dibrova, Karpivka and Myrne and towards Stepove, Cherneshchyna, Drobysheve and Yampil.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions four times near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four clashes occurred near the settlements of Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out six assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Rusyn Yar and Toretsk and towards Berestok.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 67 Russian assaults near the settlements of Dorozhnie, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Chunyshyne, Volodymyrivka, Dachne and Lysivka and towards Balahan.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 29 times near the settlements of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Novopil, Zelene Pole and Maliivka and towards Oleksandrohrad and Komyshuvakha.

On the Huliaipole front, there were no assault actions.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Kamianske and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, there were seven combat clashes. The Russians attempted to advance towards the Antonivka Bridge, the settlement of Dniprovske and the island of Bilohrudiv.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groups.

